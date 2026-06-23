Real Estate Mogul George Pino Found Not Guilty of Manslaughter in 2022 Boat Crash

George Pino -- the Florida real estate mogul charged with killing one teen and severely injuring another during a 2022 boat crash -- is breathing a sigh of relief after he was found not guilty by a trial jury.

Pino was charged with manslaughter and vessel homicide in connection with the 2022 boat crash in Biscayne Bay. But, after an emotional 8-day trial, Pino walked out of a Miami-Dade courtroom a free man on Monday.

On Sept. 4, 2022, Pino and his wife, Cecilia, threw a birthday party for their daughter and her teenage friends aboard their 29-foot boat. While sailing near Boca Chita Key, they hit a floating marker, and the impact caused all 14 passengers to be thrown into the water.

Lucy Fernandez, 17, died from her injuries, while a second passenger, Katy Puig, now 21, suffered permanent brain injuries.

After the trial, Pino's attorney, Howard Srebnick, praised the 6-person jury, saying they carefully considered the evidence and reached a just verdict. Srebnick also said Pino maintained all along that the crash was an accident, not a crime, and eyewitness testimony proved that Pino was not under the influence while operating the boat, nor was he reckless.