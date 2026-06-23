Real Estate Mogul George Pino Found Not Guilty of Manslaughter in 2022 Boat Crash
Real Estate Bigwig George Pino Jury Clears Him Of Manslaughter ... After Deadly 2022 Boat Crash
George Pino -- the Florida real estate mogul charged with killing one teen and severely injuring another during a 2022 boat crash -- is breathing a sigh of relief after he was found not guilty by a trial jury.
Pino was charged with manslaughter and vessel homicide in connection with the 2022 boat crash in Biscayne Bay. But, after an emotional 8-day trial, Pino walked out of a Miami-Dade courtroom a free man on Monday.
On Sept. 4, 2022, Pino and his wife, Cecilia, threw a birthday party for their daughter and her teenage friends aboard their 29-foot boat. While sailing near Boca Chita Key, they hit a floating marker, and the impact caused all 14 passengers to be thrown into the water.
Lucy Fernandez, 17, died from her injuries, while a second passenger, Katy Puig, now 21, suffered permanent brain injuries.
After the trial, Pino's attorney, Howard Srebnick, praised the 6-person jury, saying they carefully considered the evidence and reached a just verdict. Srebnick also said Pino maintained all along that the crash was an accident, not a crime, and eyewitness testimony proved that Pino was not under the influence while operating the boat, nor was he reckless.
Although Assistant State Attorneys Laura Adams and Jonathon Borst disagreed with the verdict, they said they would accept the decision, thanking the jurors for their service.