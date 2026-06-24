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Amber Heard Enjoys Relaxed Family Day With Kids and Flowers

Amber Heard I'm Letting the Good Times Bloom!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Amber Heard's days are looking a lot less thorny ... and one fresh bouquet says it all.

The actress was spotted out Tuesday in Madrid, embracing her quieter chapter ... stopping to pick up a colorful bundle of flowers while spending time with her kids.

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Check out the photos ... Amber looked right at home navigating the streets of the Spanish capital with her little crew in tow.

Dressed in green workout gear and sneakers, Amber appeared more focused on family logistics than Hollywood logistics ... juggling strollers, flowers, and mom duty like a seasoned pro.

Amber Heard Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Amber Heard Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

The outing is another glimpse into the life she's built since relocating to Spain, where she's largely stepped away from the spotlight in favor of a lower-key routine. These days, her schedule seems less red carpet and more flower market.

And based on these pics, Amber's Madrid mom era is still very much in full bloom!

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