Video Shows Terrified Puppy Rescued From Collapsed Building After Venezuela Earthquakes

Play video content Video: Puppy Is Pulled From Rubble Following Venezuela Earthquakes Roman Camacho via Storyful

Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes left a trail of destruction -- and the heartbreak wasn't limited to humans, with one terrified puppy pulled alive from the rubble.

Check out the video ... the frightened little pup clings to a rescuer as firefighters offer it sips of water after it was dug out from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Caracas Wednesday night.

The poor pooch looks completely shell-shocked, seemingly trying to make sense of the chaos. It's unclear where its owners are, but the puppy is now in the care of the Caracas Fire Department.

The back-to-back quakes were catastrophic. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first registered a magnitude of 7.2 before an even stronger 7.5 quake struck less than a minute later.