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Video Shows Terrified Puppy Rescued From Collapsed Building After Venezuela Earthquakes

Venezuela Earthquake Terrified Pup Rescued From Collapsed Building

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
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LUCKY DOG
Video: Puppy Is Pulled From Rubble Following Venezuela Earthquakes
Roman Camacho via Storyful

Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes left a trail of destruction -- and the heartbreak wasn't limited to humans, with one terrified puppy pulled alive from the rubble.

Check out the video ... the frightened little pup clings to a rescuer as firefighters offer it sips of water after it was dug out from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Caracas Wednesday night.

062526 earthquake puppy rescue SG2
Roman Camacho via Storyful

The poor pooch looks completely shell-shocked, seemingly trying to make sense of the chaos. It's unclear where its owners are, but the puppy is now in the care of the Caracas Fire Department.

062526 earthquake puppy rescue SG3
Roman Camacho via Storyful

The back-to-back quakes were catastrophic. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first registered a magnitude of 7.2 before an even stronger 7.5 quake struck less than a minute later.

Venezuela Earthquake
Launch Gallery
Earthquake devastation Launch Gallery
Getty

The earthquakes hit near the coastal city of Morón, roughly 104 miles west of Caracas. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez says at least 164 people have been killed, while another 971 were injured.

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