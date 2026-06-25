Video Shows Terrified Puppy Rescued From Collapsed Building After Venezuela Earthquakes
Venezuela Earthquake Terrified Pup Rescued From Collapsed Building
Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes left a trail of destruction -- and the heartbreak wasn't limited to humans, with one terrified puppy pulled alive from the rubble.
Check out the video ... the frightened little pup clings to a rescuer as firefighters offer it sips of water after it was dug out from the wreckage of a collapsed building in Caracas Wednesday night.
The poor pooch looks completely shell-shocked, seemingly trying to make sense of the chaos. It's unclear where its owners are, but the puppy is now in the care of the Caracas Fire Department.
The back-to-back quakes were catastrophic. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first registered a magnitude of 7.2 before an even stronger 7.5 quake struck less than a minute later.
The earthquakes hit near the coastal city of Morón, roughly 104 miles west of Caracas. Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez says at least 164 people have been killed, while another 971 were injured.