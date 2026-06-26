Dua Lipa Shares Sexy Snaps From Italian Getaway

Dua Lipa is having an epic time with a little getaway to Italy ... and she just dropped several thirst traps to make sure fans take notice.

The superstar singer opened the IG gallery with a pic of her chest in a tank top ... and she's undeniably perky!!!

Dua also threw in several pics of her looking sexy as hell in a bikini ... and even one of her in the bathtub for good measure. Those bubbles are getting quite the closeup while Dua gets squeaky clean.

There are other shots of amazing-looking cuisine and scenic snaps of the beautiful countryside ... two things Italy is known for ... but Dua Lipa's got two things she's known for, and she's showing them off here.