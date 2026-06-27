You Can Do It Too!!!

Shoutout to My Fam, Friends For Helping Me Get Sober ...

Play video content Video: Dean McDermott Thanks Family For Helping Him Reach 3 Years of Sobriety Instagram / @imdeanmcdermott

Dean McDermott's celebrating a huge milestone in his sobriety journey ... revealing to fans he's been clean and sober for three years -- and encouraging others stuck in addiction to seek help.

The actor shared a video to Instagram on Friday ... calling himself "Clean Dean" and saying he's in such a great mood because he's celebrating his third anniversary.

Dean says he's sharing because he wants other people to know it is possible to get clean ... adding "Hell has an exit."

If Dean can do it, then so can normal people out there, he says ... but they need to reach out their hands and ask for help if they want to get clean.

Dean captioned his video, "WOW we wee WOW!! 3 years!! Couldn’t have done it without my Family, Friends, Fellowship, Sponsor and a 12 step program!! It all started with surrendering and asking for help. The best decision I’ve ever made. If you’re struggling, reach out. I love you all."

As you know ... Dean dealt with substance abuse issues for years -- even entering rehab in 2014 -- but really dove into his recovery in 2023 around the time he and Tori Spelling split.

He later told stories about how alcohol-fueled rages scared his Tori and their kids a ton ... though, in this new video, he talks about how he's busy building back his relationship with his children.

The former couple recently reunited for their daughter Stella's high school graduation, too ... so, it seems they're also trying to keep things civil -- no doubt helped on by Dean's sobriety.