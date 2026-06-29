Rep. Wesley Hunt Dances Around Trump's Great American State Fair Crowd Claims

Play video content Video: Rep. Wesley Hunt Avoids Direct Answer on Trump’s Great American State Fair Crowd Claims TMZ DC

Donald Trump is your favorite showman's favorite showman ... at least that's what Rep. Wesley Hunt says.

Jacob caught up with the Texas congressman on Monday to ask what he thinks about Trump touting crowds at the Great American State Fair that simply aren't there.

Play video content Video: Dr. Oz Says Great American State Fair Crowd Is Huge, But Camera Pan Shows Otherwise TMZ DC

As far as Rep. Hunt is concerned, that's just Trump being Trump ... because he's "the showman of all showmen."

But you'll have to peep the clip and see for yourself ... he dances around the idea that Trump's exaggerating the numbers when Jacob presses him.

Rep. Hunt even goes so far as to say some people he works with on the Hill hate America ... and you'll have to watch to see if he stays tight-lipped when Jacob asks him for names.

As you know, Trump claims the National Mall is packed with people ... but Jacob, who was there, says that's just not the case.