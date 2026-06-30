R&B Star Ginuwine Engaged to Miami Realtor Jannette Escartin

Ginuwine is heading towards marriage again ... 'cause TMZ has learned the R&B star is engaged to 28-year-old Miami realtor Jannette Escartin.

Jannette tells TMZ ... Ginuwine popped the question in Washington, D.C., a couple of weeks ago ... and she said yes.

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The newly engaged couple tells us they're very happy and in love.

Jannette says they met in South Florida a couple of years ago ... so they've managed to keep their romance almost entirely under wraps before deciding to take the next big step in their relationship.

But there was one recent clue hiding in plain sight -- just last week, Ginuwine commented "Mine ❤️" on one of Jannette's Instagram photos, hinting at just how serious things had become.

Ginuwine, 55, has largely stayed quiet about his love life in recent years, making the engagement a surprise for many fans.

The singer's most high-profile relationship was with rapper Solé. The pair married in 2003 before divorcing in 2015 after more than a decade together. Despite the split, they've remained on good terms and successfully co-parented their blended family.