Ginuwine Falls Offstage During 'Lovers & Friends' Festival, Laughs It Off

Nearly Takes Sign Interpreter Down With Him

Ginuwine can't hop on the pony like he used to ... the R&B vet took a pretty nasty tumble while performing at 'Lovers & Friends' this past weekend!!!

It appears Ginuwine was attempting to get closer to his adoring fans while performing his classic love ballad "In Those Jeans."

Ginuwine attempted to jump between the stage and a platform but completely underestimated the distance and completely flopped off the stage ... and almost pulled the sign language interpreter down in the process.

The scene is pretty comical, all things considered. As the stage personnel and the cameraman rushed to G's side, the song kept playing across the speakers and the interpreter kept doing his job.

They say the show must go on -- which is exactly what Ginuwine told his fans following the show ... as he poked fun at himself by singing Donnie McClurkin's "We Fall Down."