Post Malone Rolls Ankle Onstage, Falls to Ground in Painful Video

Post Malone's concert stages have it out for him, because he got a fresh injury -- a banged-up ankle -- at his show in Atlanta, just one month after busting a rib onstage.

PM was in Atlanta for his Twelve Carat Tour when he took a wrong step up during his performance of "Psycho" and twisted his ankle so badly, he had to go down on his knees.

Check out the clip -- Post tried to keep it going Tuesday night, but the pain was too much ... and stagehands eventually rushed to his side to see what happened.

He hobbled back up to the mic to fill in the fans ... saying he twisted his ankle because of a gap in the stage meant for pyrotechnics.

The show went on, although Posty admitted the dance moves were gonna have to suffer because of the injury.

Those stage gaps are no joke for Post -- as we reported, he stepped into a hole in the floor at last month's St. Louis show. That one was way worse than his ATL ankle.

He eventually went to the hospital for the rib injury, and had to postpone a show in Boston ... which he made up a few weeks later.