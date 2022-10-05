Post Malone Gets Daughter's Initials Tattooed On Face

Post Malone is showin' some love to his new baby girl in a totally fitting way -- it appears he's inked his daughter's initials on some prime real estate.

Sources close to Post tell TMZ ... he got the new piece backstage after his Indianapolis show Sunday night by tattoo artist Chad Rowe.

Play video content Chad Rowe Tattoos

Now, Post has yet to reveal his daughter's full name ... but we're told this new tat was definitely in her honor, so we're assuming the bold "DDP" on his forehead are her initials. Let the guessing begin!

FYI, Chad's no stranger to PM ... he's the same artist who did his "Always Tired" face tattoos back in 2018.