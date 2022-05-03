Post Malone Expecting First Child with Longtime Girlfriend

Post Malone is about to celebrate a very big milestone ... he and his GF are having a baby!!!

Post tells TMZ... "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day."

Sources close to Post say he and his longtime girlfriend celebrated the baby-to-be with a private party for friends and family in Southern California over the weekend.

The baby will be Post's first ... the 26-year-old also has a new album, "Twelve Carat Toothache" expected to drop next month -- so ya, lot's of good things for Post on the horizon.

As for Post's girlfriend ... we are told she's not someone who has spent any time in the spotlight, the two have been happy privately building their relationship -- which will soon turn into a family.

Post's been having a ton of fun lately, performing at a Coachella party with his buddy Quavo and hitting some L.A. hotspots for dinner.

TMZ broke the story -- Post was super sweet to a fan with autism -- who was out celebrating his 21st. The fan's mom told us her son has a hard time speaking, and strangers are sometimes impatient with him ... but Post could not have been nicer.