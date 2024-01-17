Ginuwine Hates Sex to His Own Music, Crowns Usher King of R&B

Play video content

Ginuwine has a catalog filled with bedroom bangers, but none of them have the sauce he's looking for when he hits the sheets!!! 👀

The G-Man recently sat down with journalist Shirley Ju for a slap-happy interview ... and TMZ Hip Hop got the full sit down, which highlights the R&B star's various playlists.

When asked if he got down to any of his own tracks, Ginuwine reacted more sharply than any other question thrown his way. But, he says he has a logical explanation for shying away from his own sound.

He's got an old soul, and says you're bound to hear him bumpin' and grindin' to Marvin over his own classics. He reserves those slow jams for his live shows.

Ginuwine also cast his votes for today's crown bearers, Nas and Missy Elliott sit on the hip hop thrones in his eyes, while Usher is hands-down the reigning King of R&B.

Arguably a clear-cut winner for Ginuwine's area of expertise ... Usher's set to rock the Super Bowl next month and he's considering anything less than perfect a failure.