Karlie Kloss Says She's Never Met Donald Trump Despite Family Ties

Karlie Kloss says the closest she's gotten to Donald Trump is ... the family tree.

The supermodel is clearing up one of the biggest assumptions about her link to Trump ... revealing in a new interview with Bloomberg's Emily Chang that she's never actually met the President -- despite being married to Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared is married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

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Check it out ... Karlie says her political beliefs haven't changed because of those family ties, either. She identifies as a Democrat and says, "I think it's possible to have relationships with people who you politically don't align with."

Karlie also said growing up in Missouri exposed her to different political viewpoints and taught her the value of dialogue.

When asked what family dinners are like, Karlie didn't dish on any political fireworks ... simply calling it "my husband's family" before stressing she knows who she is and hasn't lost sight of the values that guide her life.

The interview wasn't all politics, though. Karlie also reflected on converting to Judaism after falling in love with Joshua -- who she married in 2018 -- saying his faith was a huge part of who he is and calling the decision a "really proud" moment.

So while plenty of people may have assumed Karlie had a front-row seat to the Trump family over the years ... she says that's not the case. Y