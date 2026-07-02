President Trump Cures Celebs of 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' In Reposted Video

Donald Trump might not be a doctor in real life, but he plays one on Truth Social ... sharing an A.I. clip about him treating celebrity patients for "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Trump's patients pop up in rapid succession ... each of them repeating oft-heard clichés from medical testimonials about how they never thought they'd be cured.

Dr. Trump ends the clip by offering three pieces of advice to those suffering from TDS ... turn off the "fake news," pray, and -- if feeling anxious -- pound a Diet Coke like the president himself!

As you know, this ain't the first time the Prez has shared a fake image of himself as a healer ... though this time there's no doubting he's a regular medical doctor -- and not God's only son.

Remember ... a few months ago, DJT shared a picture of himself dressed in flowing white and red robes while touching a sick person with his golden palm.

People on both sides of the political divide ripped into Trump ... calling the pic blasphemous -- though he said he thought he was just a doctor in a regular white coat.