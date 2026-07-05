11-Year-Old Wounded in McDonald's Shooting Cannot Have Bullet Removed

An innocent family's quick stop for McDonald's turned into every parent's worst nightmare ... and now an 11-year-old girl will have to live with a bullet lodged in her head.

The young girl remains hospitalized after she was struck during a shooting in a McDonald's parking lot in Hallandale Beach, Florida on June 27. According to a GoFundMe organized by her father's coworkers ... doctors determined removing the bullet right now would be too dangerous because it could cause even more damage.

Her father, Oscar, was also wounded after gunfire broke out between other people in the parking lot. The fundraiser says he and his family had absolutely nothing to do with the confrontation ... they had just arrived for lunch, with Oscar waiting in the car alongside his three children while his wife went inside to pick up their food.

Without warning, shots rang out -- Oscar was hit in the leg, while his 11-year-old daughter suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The other two children escaped physical injury, but still witnessed the horrifying ordeal unfold.

Oscar has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, but his daughter remains under specialized medical care. While she's reportedly in stable condition, her recovery is expected to be long ... with doctors opting not to remove the bullet because of the serious risks.

The fundraiser says the family is now facing mounting medical bills, rehabilitation costs, lost income and other day-to-day expenses as they focus on their daughter's recovery and helping all three children process the traumatic experience.