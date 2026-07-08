Armie Hammer Allegedly Cried After Seeing His 'Hateful' Comeback Film

Armie Hammer is itching for his Hollywood comeback after sexual assault allegations derailed his career ... but he's allegedly appalled by his new film garnering quite some buzz -- for all the wrong reasons.

Armie stars in "Citizen Vigilante," which dropped last month and was helmed by German director Uwe Boll, who doesn't have a reputation for being a particularly acclaimed filmmaker. The controversial film was even banned from Germany for its strong anti-immigration and anti-Muslim messaging. However, it landed at the top of Apple and Amazon after Elon Musk shared the entire film on X.

According to an insider in Armie's camp, he cried when he watched the final cut for the first time, blasting it as "hateful" and "disgusting" ... per Puck's Kim Masters, who sat down with Armie in 2024 as he toyed with the idea of doing an on-the-record interview with the outlet.

A source further alleged about Armie's reaction to the film ... "It's not like he sent him a hundred-page script. When he saw the final product, he was, 'That was not the movie I thought we made,' and he freaked the f*** out.'"

And now, Armie is reportedly on the hunt for the right film to propel his career forward, though the insider claimed they don't think Armie would be fully against a sequel to "Citizen Vigilante," reasoning ... "It would have to be life-changing money ... Everyone has a breaking point."

TMZ has reached out to a rep for Armie ... so far, no word back.

As you know, Armie's career collapsed in 2021 after he was the subject of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse allegations from several women. He was also accused of having cannibalistic fantasies ... with one woman claiming he branded her and drank her blood.