Teddy Swims Splits With Girlfriend, One Year After She Gives Birth

Splits With GF One Year After She Gives Birth

Teddy Swims is now singing the blues ... because he and Raiche Wright are calling it quits a year after she gave birth to their son.

Upon the release of his new candid song Friday titled "Break Up in Reverse" ... Teddy confirmed he is no longer with Raiche, the mother of his son who was born in June 2025.

According to PEOPLE ... the two-time Grammy nominee says this new tune "really hits home for me right now and where I am in my life." The music video shows him singing the somber song in a lonely, empty space, with a bulldozer destroying a house in reverse behind him.

Teddy and Raiche started dating in 2024 ... and had a kid together in 2025.

It looks like this split has been brewing for a couple of months ... back in April, Teddy told a gaggle of reporters at Q&A ... "I'm going through a bit of a situation with my baby mother."