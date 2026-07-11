Brandy Calls Out Fans For Body-Shaming Comments

Brandy's calling out all the body-shamers online ... telling them to focus on the soul of a person instead of their looks.

The singer-songwriter hopped on social media to deliver her raw thoughts on people attacking how someone looks ... encouraging people to be gentler to one another.

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In the long caption, Brandy writes, "Before you speak about someone’s body, before you speak about someone’s face, before you decide who they are by what you see, remember, you are looking at someone’s child. Someone’s friend. Someone’s dream. Someone’s life. A soul. And souls have always been more beautiful than surfaces."

While she didn't mention anything specific, many online are speculating this is in response to rumors about Brandy's recent weight loss.

ICYMI ... Brandy has sported a slimmer appearance in recent days -- and people immediately jumped to the worst-case scenario, assuming something is wrong healthwise.