Brandy Denies Dating Rapper Shyne After He Bragged About Romance on Podcast

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Brandy is dimming Shyne's insinuations that the two dated back in the day in no uncertain terms ... posting an Instagram tirade that put all the rumors to bed, after the rapper's appearance on Ma$e and Cam'ron's "It Is What It Is" podcast, seen above.

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Brandy wrote, "In the late '90s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as 'we dated.' Unequivocally, we did not! I'm not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20 years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews."

She continued ... "People telling their version of my story is why I am releasing my upcoming memoir 'Phases.' It's time to tell my truth and debunk many of the misnomers that people think they know about my life." ICYMI ...

Shyne alluded to developing a romance with Brandy at the same time Ma$e was dating her in the '90s in a recently released episode of "It Is What It Is."

Brandy's response comes after her brother Ray J, launched his own attack on Shyne, Ma$e and Cam'ron.