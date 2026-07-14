Woman Accidentally Floods Living Room During Pole Dancing Practice

When Making It Rain Goes Wrong

Well, this is one way to make it rain ... a Texas woman accidentally flooded her living room while practicing her pole dancing.

Asha Gilbert was working the pole in her Houston apartment, following along to a video tutorial on her TV, when the pole suddenly dislodged from the ceiling and hit a ceiling sprinkler.

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Water started spraying all over the place ... flooding her living room.

She told Storyful ... "I went into shock and was completely stunned. My main concern was for my dog."

Asha and her panicked pup managed to make it outside as the fire trucks rolled up.

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All's well that ends well ... because Asha made fun of her pole dancing blunder ... participating in the "Netflix doc" trending taking over socials.