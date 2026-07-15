Lenny Kravitz Reveals How He Still Keeps It Tight at 62

Lenny Kravitz is spilling his secrets to being a ripped rockstar ... and we gotta be honest, they're a little wild.

The musician opened up to Men's Health about how he keeps it tight at 62, noting that he accidentally fell into a fasting habit.

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Lenny says he doesn't have his first meal of the day until late afternoon, but that's not by design. He told the mag ... "It’s not because I’m trying to intermittent fast; it’s just the way I am. I can’t get up and, like, eat."

And he's not tracking his progress through a workout logging app ... instead he's paying attention to how tight his pants feel.

He explained ... "I can gauge everything by how I’m in my pants. Like, if my pants are a little tight, I know I’m getting out of shape."

And speaking of pants, you'll catch Kravitz rocking jeans in the gym. An odd choice for workout attire, but he has a solid reason, saying ... "I perform onstage in leather, denim, whatever, so those are the pants I wear to train. It also means I can fit in a workout any time, anywhere."