Kevin Jonas' Wife Shares His Abs on the Internet

Play video content Video: Kevin Jonas’ Wife Puts His Shirtless Abs on Full Display Instagram/@daniellejonas

Nick and Joe who?! Because Kevin Jonas has officially entered the chat when it comes to the debate on which Jonas Brother is hottest.

Kevin’s wife Danielle posted a video of Kevin in the gym, fully flaunting his abs and biceps as he works out, captioning it “'Little Things' out now and apparently so are the abs.”

And while this obvious thirst trap is to help Kevin promote his new single, only his second ever solo song, we are going to allow it because the song honors his 16th wedding anniversary with Danielle! Awww… Which makes sense why she would want to promote it as well…

Kev shocked fans by releasing his first solo song “Changing” just last year and even performed it a few times on the Jonas Brothers tour!