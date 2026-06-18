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'The Bear' Star Jeremy Allen White Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs During Shirtless Run

Jeremy Allen White The Bear Necessities ... My Rock-Hard Abs!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Jeremy Allen White Strips Down Working Out In LA
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Jeremy Allen White looks like he's putting in the work ... 'cause the actor was spotted shirtless in Los Angeles, showing off a seriously ripped physique during an intense outdoor workout.

Check out the pics ... "The Bear" star looked absolutely shredded as he pounded the pavement in the California heat before stopping to squeeze in some pull-ups.

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Jeremy was locked in, rocking a cap and earbuds while powering through the sweat session at a local park. And judging by those arms and abs, it's safe to say the training is paying off!

Jeremy Allen White Through The Years
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The timing isn't exactly random either -- the fifth and final season of "The Bear" premieres June 25, meaning a major promotional push is likely right around the corner.

After that, Jeremy has even more on his plate with "The Social Reckoning," the highly anticipated follow-up to "The Social Network" ... so yeah, the guy is booked, busy and clearly staying camera-ready.

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