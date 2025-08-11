Jeremy Allen White Shows Off Bulked-Up Bod on Beach Day in New York
Jeremy Allen White We'll Bear With You ... While You Soak In His Beach Bod!!!
Jeremy Allen White is out here thirst trappin' like a pro ... flaunting that jaw-dropping, chiseled physique on the beach, and making everyone sweat in the process!
You gotta see these pics -- "The Bear" star ditched the fiery kitchen for some serious beach heat in the coastal village of Bellport, on Long Island, New York, where he was all about cooling off with a refreshing ocean dip.
As you can see, body confidence was off the charts -- and can you blame him? Jeremy’s physique is sculpted to perfection, and those white trunks? Yeah, they definitely did him justice ...
Jeremy even broke free from his signature brooding look to flash a rare smile -- clearly soaking up every second of his downtime before he's back in the grind, promoting his upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic!