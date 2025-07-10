Jeremy Allen White's Girlfriends ... And His (Estranged) Wife!

Jeremy Allen White's become one of the buzziest actors of the past few years, and his starring role as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in "The Bear" has brought him an immense amount of press.

The thing is, not all of the attention is going toward his work as an actor ... a lot of it's being directed at the "Shameless" star's love life!

Here's a look at the performer's list of girlfriends ... and how he married one and started a family!

Jeremy's No Stranger To Dating Costars

White's been an actor for much of his life, and you gotta figure he's become familiar with on-set romances -- because he was in one!

The performer began dating his co-star Emma Greenwell, who joined the cast of "Shameless" during its second season, in 2011.

What's even wilder is that, in addition to their own relationship, the performers' characters -- Phillip "Lip" Gallagher and Mandy Milkovich -- were each other's love interest for a portion of the show's run ... how's that for life imitating art?

The pair's romance eventually ran its course, although they appeared to remain on good terms, as the actor showed up in a photo the actress shared on her Instagram account in 2014.

White Married -- And Separated From -- His High School Classmate

White subsequently began dating Addison Timlin, whom he met when he transferred to her high school in their hometown of New York City, and although she described their first encounter as "love at first sight" on the Showmance podcast, they stayed friends at first.

The pair, who also costarred in the 2008 film "Afterschool," eventually began dating, and they started a family when their first daughter, Ezer, was born in 2018.

White and Timlin tied the knot in a courthouse wedding ceremony the following year, and they added daughter Dolores to their family in 2020.

Although the actor remained together following the success of "The Bear's" first season, the performers ended up separating, and Timlin filed for divorce in 2023.

A source subsequently told People that, while the actress was "upset" about the end of her marriage, there was "still a lot of love between" her and White.

White Dated Around Following His Breakup

Following his split from Timlin, the actor was photographed making out with actress and model Ashley Moore during a steamy outing in Los Angeles in August 2023.

Although a source later told Us Weekly that the two were "totally smitten" and their chemistry was "off the charts," the actor's time with Moore proved to be short-lived.

White quickly moved on with Spanish singer Rosalia, first pictured together in October 2023, when they accompanied each other for a dinner date and screening.

The pair were spotted in each other's company during several subsequent PDA-filled date nights over the course of nearly a year.

Although it's unclear as to when White and Rosalia officially went their separate ways, they were last seen together in July of 2024.

White Quickly Moved On ... With Another Costar!

Remember that first costar that White dated? Turns out she wasn't going to be the last, as he was photographed locking lips with his castmate from "The Bear," Molly Gordon, in September of 2024.

Oh yeah, and life imitated art again with the actor -- his costar portrays his character's on-off love interest, Claire Dunlap!

A source spoke to People and claimed rumors on the set of "The Bear" began to swirl about the two while the show filmed its second season, and said the performers "had intense chemistry even when not filming."

They added White "really seems into Molly" and the two had become outwardly "affectionate" with each other.

While neither has directly spoken about their romance publicly, Gordon dished about the photos of her kissing White in an interview with Vanity Fair, and she chalked up the excited reactions of their fans to the byproduct of living in "a more judgmental society."

He's Also Had To Deal With Rumors About A Relationship With Yet Another Costar

White's also had to deal with plenty of rumors about the state of his friendship -- or relationship, as some fans have claimed -- with another costar from "The Bear," Ayo Edebiri.

The castmates have been spotted in each other's company on several occasions, and we actually caught them when they stepped out for dinner together on a night out in Beverly Hills.

The thing is, while neither White nor Edebiri have confirmed that they've ever dated, they've spoken fondly about each other as performers ... like when White told Vanity Fair he has a "tremendous amount of respect for" his castmate.