'The Bear' Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri Grab Dinner In Beverly Hills

"The Bear" stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri know a thing or two about cooking, thanks to their hit show, but they didn't put any pressure on the chefs feeding them on a recent night out.

Jeremy and Ayo grabbed grub at the new Italian joint, Funke, Wednesday night in Beverly Hills ... hugging outside the spot while they waited for their rides at the valet.

Seems like the 2 had a great time ... but it's gotta be a little surreal to hit up restaurants after delivering some killer performances as chefs at the fictional Chicago beef shop-turned-fine dining establishment.

BTW, Jeremy's asked about any tips he could give Funke's chefs ... but the guy's dishing out no notes, it was all fantastic!!!

As we reported, Jeremy's been having quite the hot boy summer on the heels of his divorce from Addison Timlin in May ... we've seen him grabbing lunch with friends and even showing off his bod on a morning hike.

