Jeremy Allen White Films 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' With Bruce Springsteen On Set

Here's Jeremy Allen White filming new scenes for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic ... and he doesn't have to look too far for inspiration ... because The Boss was on set too.

Footage from the "Deliver Me From Nowhere" set in Bayonne, New Jersey shows Bruce chatting with the cast and crew ... and there are a couple sneak peeks at scenes featuring Jeremy and Odessa Young.

In one scene, Jeremy and Odessa interact with a child actress on a rocking horse ... and in another, Jeremy pulls up to a home decorated with Christmas lights ... with Jeremy driving a Z28 Chevrolet Camaro in both instances.

The last time we saw Bruce on set, he was hugging Jeremy ... but this time The Boss was chatting up director Scott Cooper.

Seems Bruce is staying involved in the flick ... hey, it's his glory days being made into a movie after all.

The biopic dives into the making of Bruce's album "Nebraska" -- a pivotal and triumphant chapter in his career -- and next year it's due out in theaters.