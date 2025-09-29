Jeremy Allen White Details Nailing Bruce Springsteen's Voice for Biopic

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeremy Allen White is gearing up for his Bruce Springsteen biopic, "Deliver Me From Nowhere" ... and he’s not sugarcoating it, telling us nailing The Boss' voice was no joke.

We caught up with Jeremy in NYC Monday, and he admitted that taking on Bruce’s distinct voice was hard to capture ... but thankfully, months with a voice coach helped him nail it.

Check out the video -- Jeremy spills whether he mastered Bruce’s voice by studying old tapes or if the legend himself dropped any tips, especially after making a few surprise visits to the set.

He also opens up about scoring Bruce’s blessing and the early awards-season buzz surrounding the film.