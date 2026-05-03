Jeremy Allen White Takes Kids on Ride at L.A.-Area Fair

Jeremy Allen White fans will soon see him flying high in the "Star Wars" universe ... but now they can get a sneak peek here on earth -- with the star hurtling high in the air on a fair ride with his kids.

The actor took his daughter -- 7-year-old Ezer and 5-year-old Dolores -- to the Sherman Oaks Fair on the West Side of Los Angeles Wednesday ... and they hopped on the gondola ride together.

The ride -- which takes a boatful of people back and forth high in the air -- had the trio screaming ... with White alternately cracking a smile and looking just a bit sick to his stomach.

It seems this is White's weekend with the kids ... remember he shares them with his ex-wife, Addison Timlin.

Timlin filed for divorce from White back in 2023 after a little more than three years of marriage.

White and Timlin have an amicable relationship ... the two have been spotted hanging out with their kids together in the past. It's unclear if she joined the group for the weekend outing.