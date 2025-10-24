Odessa Young Gushes Over Jeremy Allen White's Singing in Springsteen Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Jeremy Allen White is already racking up praise for playing The Boss ... and if you need a reference, his costar Odessa Young is ready to co-sign the hype!

Catch the clip -- we grabbed the Aussie star in NYC on Friday, right as "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" hit theaters ... and she told us she's not shocked Jeremy used his real voice on screen ... 'cause the guy’s just that good.

You can literally see Odessa light up, gushing over Jeremy’s performance ... backing the guy who told us last month it took months of vocal coaching to nail Bruce’s legendary sound.

Of course, it’s a big deal for Odessa too ... she told us how her fam reacted to her scoring the role of Springsteen’s (fictional) love interest, Faye Romano.