Steven Van Zandt Praises Jeremy Allen White's Work in Bruce Springsteen Movie

Steven Van Zandt is praising Jeremy Allen White's work as Bruce Springsteen on the big screen ... telling us it's one of the most emotional movies he's ever seen.

We got the E-Street Band guitarist in New York City on Tuesday and our photog asked him about Jeremy's performance in "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere."

Steven says Jeremy is "incredible" as Bruce and he says folks don't even need to know Bruce or his story to appreciate the acting in the movie, which he's already predicting as the movie of the year.

The film hits theaters next week and Steven's also envisioning some Oscar wins for Jeremy and company ... and he's got some sage advice for moviegoers. SVZ shouts out his foundation, TeachRock.org, too.

'Springsteen' focuses on the making of Bruce's 1982 album "Nebraska" and ends with the success of his "Born In The USA" hit ... and Steven salutes Disney for making a movie out of this period in Bruce's life.