Katie Holmes Gets Handsy With New Man Jason Bard Yarmosky

Katie Holmes and her new man, Jason Bard Yarmosky, are painting the Big Apple red this week ... stepping out for another cozy date ... and photos show them getting very handsy.

The pair headed out to dinner together Tuesday night ... with Katie rocking an orange and white shirt with a floral pattern and Jason keeping it casual in a gray T-shirt.

Check out the gallery ... Katie and Jason wrapped their arms around each other as they walked ... and Katie even let hers slip all the way down Jason's back -- touching him right around his backside.

The two had huge grins on their faces while heading down the street ... so it looks like this date went really well.

As you know ... Katie and Jason hit up a screening of "The Invite" on Friday -- holding hands outside and snuggling up while the Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde joint played.

A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... the two met at a Tribeca Festival dinner in NYC last month ... and have been enjoying each other's company since. We'll say!