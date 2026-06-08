Joshua Jackson Fuels Dating Rumors With Model Olivia Burgess With Cozy Stroll

Joshua Jackson is looking like a man with absolutely zero complaints these days ... after stepping out hand-in-hand with stunning model Olivia Burgess.

Check out the pics -- the actor was all smiles while strolling through NYC with Olivia on Sunday, and judging by the grin plastered across his face, he was enjoying every second of the outing.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but the pair certainly looked cozy ... and all signs point to a budding romance in its early stages.

The sighting comes not long after rumors swirled that he was dating his former "Dawson's Creek" costar Katie Holmes.