Chloe Fineman Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' After 7 Seasons

Chloe Fineman won't be hooking up with Domingo again next year ... because she just announced she's stepping away from "Saturday Night Live" after seven seasons.

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The actress and comedian posted about her career change ... sharing photos from her time in Studio 8H -- posting sketches she appeared in and behind-the-scenes shots from her time on 'SNL.'

In a lengthy caption, Chloe writes that being on the show was "the greatest privilege" of her life ... thanking Lorne Michaels for hiring her back in the day.

Chloe joked that everything always seemed so serious at the show ... with heated arguments, uncontrollable sobbing, and more happening when a sketch got killed in dress rehearsal -- even though, looking back, it was probably the right call.

It just goes to show, Chloe says, that people just respect 'SNL' so much and want to give everything to it ... proving it's really a special place to work. She adds it's the right time for her to go ... calling the people she worked with family and the studio "home."

Chloe was the longest-tenured female cast member on the current cast before stepping away. She joined 'SNL' in 2019 and moved from repertory player to full-fledged cast member in 2021 ... appearing in more than 400 sketches during her time on the show.