'Full House' Creator Jeff Franklin Lists Beverly Hills Mansion for $45M

Jeff Franklin, the creator of "Full House," is trying to get his house full again ... because he is putting his gorgeous Beverly Hills home up on the market once again!

The mega mansion is now listed at $45M ... with a 21,000-square-foot plot which Jeff has been trying to sell for years ... most recently listing it last year for just under $50M.

Why famous celebs haven't been biting ... we had been told previously from real estate sources that every time he puts it on the market, he gets calls from people who want to rent the property instead of buy it.

After all, the amenities are all there -- it has 9 bedrooms, 18 bathrooms, a 75-yard pool with waterfalls, a movie theater, billiards room, hair salon, and a gym. There's also a garage that can fit a whole 16 cars underneath.

Top it all off with a beautiful view of the City of Angels ... you have yourself a lovely spot.

If you remember ... this piece of land is best known for being where the Manson Family slaughtered Sharon Tate and her friends back in 1969 ... but the house where that crime took place was demolished in 1994 ... replaced by the lovely gem Jeff is now trying to sell.

Hopefully this time Jeff gets his mansion sold! Have mercy on the guy ... he's done it enough times!