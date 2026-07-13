Fredrik Eklund and Hilary Musser Team Up For Sale of $42.5M Mansion

Fredrik Eklund and Hilary Musser are about to take West Palm Beach by storm ... with a real estate listing that's got a whole lot of zeros in it.

Fredrik, a New-York based real estate broker from Sweden, is now dipping his toes in West Palm Beach real estate after getting his hands on a spec home listed at $42.5 million!

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He's co-listed it with Hilary, the socialite reality star from Netflix's "Members Only: Palm Beach" ... and the property has one of the highest asking prices in the swanky zip code.

Here's what $42.5 million gets ya ... 13,370 square feet of pure luxury overlooking President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The mega mansion includes 180-degree water views, 8 full bedrooms, a movie theater, wine room, second-story private pool and spa, fitness gym, outdoor cocktail bar, and a 100-foot boat dock for a large yacht ... because if you've got enough dough to invest in this house, chances are a yacht isn't too far out of budget for you either.