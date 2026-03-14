'Members Only: Palm Beach' Stars Slam 'Mean' Gale Brophy

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The "Members Only: Palm Beach" cast is reflecting on a comment Gale Brophy made on the show ... and, her general rudeness on-set.

The ladies of 'MO:PB' gathered together to speak about the first season on Rachel Uchitel's "Miss Understood" podcast ... including Brophy saying Ro-Mina Ustayev should go back to her own country during one wild episode.

ICYMI ... during a class with an etiquette coach, Brophy says she told Ustayev to go back to her own country if she wanted to eat with her hands -- telling her Palm Beach socialites only use their hands to eat for appetizers and finger goods.

Brophy has maintained she meant it as a teachable moment ... some innocuous advice essentially -- but it clearly didn't go over that way with the cast ... who she's accused of bullying her.

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Brophy's friend Rosalyn Yellin -- a major reason why Brophy appeared on the show -- says she was shocked when Brophy said it ... and wishes she'd more firmly corrected her pal.

Ustayev says she didn't initially hear the comment because Brophy said it only to Yellin ... but it defintely hurt her when she did.

Brophy was "crazy" and "mean," Ustayev says ... and, even Yellin agrees to the latter adjective -- though she does mention she thinks it may have been for the cameras.

Season 1 of "Members Only: Palm Beach" came out on December 29 ... and, though Netflix hasn't renewed the show yet, cast members have said they'd love to come back.