'Members Only: Palm Beach’ Gale Brophy Calls Out Cast for Lack of Class

Play video content TMZ's Previously On...

"Members Only: Palm Beach" star Gale Brophy is speaking out for the first time since the show aired ... and she says the newest women on the show are failing to represent the town with the elegance and refinement it’s known for.

Gale hopped on TMZ's 'Previously On...' podcast, and she tells us she would not have joined the show had she known how chaotic it would become ... unless the cast looked very different ... with the exception of Rosalyn.

The "Queen of Palm Beach" tells us her main issue isn’t the drama itself, but what she believes is a misrepresentation of Palm Beach culture. According to Gale, Palm Beach is the richest zip code in the world and operates by a strict code of etiquette, discretion, and philanthropy -- standards she says the new women simply don’t meet.

She points out that several of them aren’t even from Palm Beach -- which she believes explains why their behavior doesn’t reflect the town’s traditional elegance -- and as someone deeply involved in charity work and board leadership, Gale says she hoped the show would spotlight established Palm Beach women who are pillars of the community.

Instead, she takes aim at the younger cast members, noting that none of them serve on boards or are meaningfully involved in charitable organizations ... a key marker of status and respectability in Palm Beach society.

Gale also reveals she stepped away from her involvement with the Red Cross due to concerns over how reality TV editing could impact her reputation, underscoring just how seriously she takes her public image and community standing.

While she admits she had a ball filming the show and understands why audiences love watching the train wreck ... Gale says the elegance line has been crossed and claims she’s been bullied by the other women ... something she says she hasn’t experienced since childhood.

Gale tells TMZ the producers allegedly confirmed to her that she was being bullied, and Gale believes the tension may stem from the fact that she wasn’t a main cast member, didn’t receive confessionals, and didn’t know the women before filming.