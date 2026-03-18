Gale and Hilary Go At It in 'Members Only: Palm Beach' Reunion
'Members Only' Meltdown Gale & Hilary Clash Hard in Explosive 'Palm Beach' Reunion!!!
Published
Part 2 of the "Members Only: Palm Beach" reunion wasted no time getting going! The ladies immediately took the gloves off to get down and dirty ... and we have clips.
Watch the video ... Gale Brophy -- tired of being painted a villain -- confronts Hilary Musser, Taja Abitbol, Maria Cozamanis, Ro-Mina Ustayev and Rosalyn Yellin and the sparks start flying, as host Rachel Uchitel tries to keep it on the rails.
Check out the clip to see who Gale says is acting like a wh**e.
"Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. "Members Only: Palm Beach" is currently streaming on Netflix.