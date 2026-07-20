Robbie Williams Addresses White Substance on Mic During World Cup Broadcast

Play video content Video: Robbie Williams Explains White Substance Spotted During World Cup

Robbie Williams is feeling minty fresh ... because he says that's what fell on his mic live on air in a viral moment from the World Cup final ... and not nose candy, as some speculated.

Here's the deal ... the UK superstar was doing an interview with German TV during the big game between Spain and Argentina when a speck of white substance flew from his face onto the mic. He picked it off, held it in his hand and then rubbed it on his forehead.

What on earth fell out of Robbie William's nose during yesterdays World Cup final broadcast?.. 😳

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Folks online claim the white substance came falling out of his nose ... but a closer looks reveals the chunk came out of his mouth.

Robbie posted a video Monday leaning into the cocaine speculation ... and made it sound like he was about to make a deep confession -- before laughing it off and showing a couple mints on his tongue.

He captioned his video response ... "Just woke up and feeling…. Mint 😀 x."

Robbie was a part of the massive halftime show that featured Madonna, Justin Bieber, and Shakira.