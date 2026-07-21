Amber Rose Sues L.A. Members Only Club, Claims Giant Ornament Fell on Her Head

Amber Rose is suing a members-only dining club ... claiming one of their holiday decorations fell from where it'd been hung … landing on her head.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the model claims she was at Gravitas in Beverly Hills on New Year's Eve in 2024 when one of the "solid, oversized decorative spheres" suspended above where she was sitting detached and fell on her noggin. She says the impact briefly knocked her out.

Amber also claims she suffered headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, nausea, confusion, and neck pain.

She says she went to Cedars-Sinai to get checked out ... and doctors found she had a pretty serious goose egg, a sore neck, and other injuries.

In her suit, Amber says her physical, mental, and emotional health symptoms have persisted … claiming the injuries have impacted her daily life.