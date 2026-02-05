Amber Rose Says Billie Eilish's Grammys Speech Only Made Things Worse

But Her Grammys Speech Was All Wrong!

Billie Eilish’s acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards ruffled lots of feathers across Hollywood and beyond ... and now Amber Rose is sharing her 2 cents about the whole situation.

ICYMI ... Billie spoke her mind after winning the Song of the Year award on Sunday, stating ... "as grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that no one is illegal on stolen land ... f*** ICE."

Amber took to Instagram on Thursday and urged her fans to cut Billie a break ... writing Billie is "only 24 years old and thinks she’s helping."

She wrote ... “I truly believe Billie thinks she’s doing the right thing as well as many of her peers right now but they’re not! YALL ARE MAKING THINGS WORSE! Do ur research and be a positive voice if you have a platform!”

Amber -- who’s an avid supporter of President Donald Trump -- finished her message with “America First!!!” and three American flag emojis.

Others have expressed anger at Billie for her anti-ICE sentiment, including race car driver Danica Patrick and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Billie has property in L.A. that sits on Tongva land ... a spokesperson for the Tongva Native American tribe expressed appreciation for the singer's words after the Grammys.