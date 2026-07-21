Jennifer Garner & Judy Greer Join '13 Going on 30' Reboot, See the Pics!

It looks like Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer may be appearing in the upcoming "13 Going on 30" reboot ... because they were spotted on set!

New photos from a Santa Monica, CA shoot, obtained by TMZ, show the actresses alongside Emily Bader, who's starring in the reboot.

We already knew Garner was on board as an executive producer, but now we're seeing that she might be in front of the camera as well.

This is also the first we've heard about Greer -- who starred in the original film with Jennifer -- being attached to the project at all.

Netflix has been keeping everything pretty under wraps ... no details are out about plot just yet. All we know is director Brett Haley is "reimagining" 2004 film for the streamer.