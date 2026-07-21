Robert Downey Jr.'s 11-Year-Old Daughter's TV Show Payday Revealed

Robert Downey Jr.'s daughter Avri Downey is getting into the family business ... she's set to film a new television show ... and we found out how much she's being paid.

TMZ obtained the minor's contract Avri signed for her role in an upcoming show, "Oswald," and it calls for her to be paid $1,246 for one day of shooting.

The deal was signed last year, and her character was listed as "Family Photo Kid" ... so it sounds like a smaller role.

Avri's daily rate is a far cry from her dad’s reported $100 Million salary in "Avengers: Doomsday" ... but, hey, we all gotta start somewhere.

The contract also has a provision requiring all cast members to remain professional and not cause any scandal during production.

The project Avri is starring in isn't completely clear, but all signs point to the Disney show "Oswald the Lucky Rabbit," which is being directed by Jon Favreau.

Avri's involvement would make sense ... Jon is a close friend of Robert's ... directing a number of his 'Iron Man' films.