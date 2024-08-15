'Wayward' Star Alyvia Alyn Lind Making $75K Per Episode For Netflix Series

Alyvia Alyn Lind is getting a pretty good cut of some streaming dough for an upcoming Netflix production ... she's set to earn more than $500,000 for the limited series.

The 17-year-old actress is starring in "Wayward" ... and her minor's contract shows just how handsomely she's being paid.

According to the contract, filed in court and obtained by TMZ, Alyvia is raking in $75,000 per episode for the inaugural season.

The deal calls for Alyvia to appear in at least 7 episodes ... meaning she's set to make at least $525,000 just for her acting.

Netflix says the first season of "Wayward" will be 8 episodes -- so Alyvia could rake in $600K here. And if the series gets picked up for a second season, her contract calls for her to get a 5% raise ... which would bump up her pay to $78,750 per episode.

Canadian comedian Mae Martin created "Wayward," and is producing and acting in the show ... which Netflix describes as a thriller "set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the 'troubled teen industry' and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next."