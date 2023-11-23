Jacob Tremblay Earns $2,500 Per Recording Session For 'Orion and the Dark'

Jacob Tremblay is rolling in the DreamWorks dough ... earning a sweet paycheck for lending his voice to an upcoming animated movie.

According to Jacob's minor's contract -- filed in court and obtained by TMZ -- the 17-year-old actor was paid $25,000 for 10 original recording sessions for his starring role in "Orion and the Dark."

Jacob's playing the title character, Orion, in the DreamWorks production ... which is coming out in February only on Netflix.

His contract also calls for him to be paid $2,500 for any additional dialogue sessions ... which include pickups, looping, post-synching and rehearsals.

The flick appears to be going straight to Netflix, but there are additional $25K bonuses built in for each week the movie appears on various Netflix top 10 lists.