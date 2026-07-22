Katie Holmes Holding Hands With New Boyfriend Jason Bard Yarmosky

Turning Up The Heat With New BF Jason Yarmosky

Katie Holmes and her new man, Jason Bard Yarmosky, are keeping a firm grip on their budding romance ... stepping out hand-in-hand once again.

The actress and the New York artist were spotted holding hands during a date night at SoHo Sessions in NYC ... supporting the Animal League at an event where Sienna Spiro performed.

Katie dressed up for the occasion in a coral top and black leather trousers ... while keeping Jason close as they made their way through the city.

As we reported ... Katie and Jason first turned heads earlier this month at a screening of "The Invite" ... holding hands outside before reportedly cozying up inside.

Days later, they packed on more PDA during a Manhattan dinner date ... wrapping their arms around each other as Katie let one hand wander near Jason's backside.

A source with direct knowledge previously told TMZ ... the pair met at a Tribeca Festival dinner in NYC last month ... and have been enjoying each other's company since.

Jason is Katie's first public romance since her 2022 split from Bobby Wooten III.