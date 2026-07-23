Man Opens FedEx Package, Live Iguana Escapes Inside Store In Wild Video

Play video content Video: Man Opens FedEx Package, Live Iguana Escapes Inside Store Instagram/@chefp_

A FedEx store in Memphis got a special delivery ... when a large iguana leaped out of a package, sending the worker hightailing it outta there ... and the wild scene is on video.

Roderick Duncan, who goes by @chefp_ on Instagram, was picking up an iguana he had shipped when the reptile escaped the shipping box and scurried around the store!

He captured the whole thing on camera, explaining that he was expecting the iguana, Titan, to be stiff and still when he opened up the box.

Roderick said ... "He was shipped overnight, and I expected him to be stiff for a minute like most reptiles after shipping… Nope. 🤣 Titan came out ready for ALL the smoke."

One worker was so startled to see the lizard flying over the counter she ran away, falling to the ground in the process. And we can understand why ... that iguana is massive!

Roderick even had to run into the back room to wrangle the reptile ... doing his best Steve Irwin impression.