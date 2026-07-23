Destiny's Child to Release New Music, Beyonce's Father Mathew Knowles Says

New Music on the Way!!!

Don't lose your breath, but Destiny's Child is so back ... they're going to be dropping a bunch of new music for the group's upcoming 30th anniversary, TMZ has learned.

Beyonce's father, Mathew Knowles, tells TMZ ... Destiny's Child has 10 to 15 remixes locked and loaded, including an urban and dance mix.

As of right now, it's unclear if the tracks will be released as an album ... but Mathew tells us Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams are all on board for the new drop.

Mathew says Destiny's Child is sitting on never-before-seen video and audio they're planning to put out ... and he tells us if they're gearing up for a potential tour.

The group hasn't dropped an album since "Destiny Fulfilled" in November 2004 ... meaning this will be the first new music from Destiny's Child in over 20 years.