Georgia City’s 22-Year-Old Mayor Fighting Back Against Spending Habits Probe

The young Georgia mayor stripped of his city perks while under investigation is fighting back saying he has nothing to hide and it’s the City Council -- not him -- who has broken the law, according to his lawyers.

In a statement to TMZ, Gerald Griggs and Robert Kenner, the attorneys for 22-year-old Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams, tell TMZ they welcome a fair, independent, and impartial review of the allegations that have been publicly raised by the city.

The attorneys emphasize, “Mayor Williams has nothing to hide and remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law.”

As we previously reported, Stockbridge lawmakers passed a resolution about two weeks ago restricting Williams’ access to non-public areas, his use of city vehicles, and his use of city funds through his city-issued credit card. Williams was ordered to hand over his credit card and stop using cars owned by the city since the belief among the City Council members is that he’s abusing his power.

But Williams’ attorneys say transparency is key in any “independent investigation and it should include a comprehensive audit of the financial actions and decisions of the entire City government—including the City Council—and not be limited solely to the Mayor.”